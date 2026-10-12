Goa nightclub fire: HC orders interim compensation for victims' families
What's the story
The Bombay High Court has ordered Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, owners of the "Birch by Romeo Lane" nightclub in North Goa, to pay ₹20 lakh each in interim compensation to the families of 25 victims who died in a fire at their establishment last December. The court issued the order during a hearing on a petition seeking relief for those affected by the December 2025 blaze at Arpora.
Compensation details
₹20 lakh deposit is an interim measure: Court
A division bench of Justices Valmiki Menezes and Amit Jamsandekar clarified that the ₹20 lakh deposit is an interim measure and will be subject to final arguments in the main case.
Advocate Prachi Sawant, representing the victims' families, had initially sought ₹50 lakh each for her clients, against the ₹25 lakh offered by the nightclub owners.
Next steps
Next hearing on October 21
The court has directed both parties to finalize the interim compensation arrangement before the next hearing.
It also asked the amicus curiae appointed in this matter to prepare a detailed list of pending cases related to this incident.
The bench has asked parties involved in this case to discuss proposed interim compensation and inform it by October 21, when the matter will be heard again.
Incident details
Luthra brothers are currently in jail
The tragic fire incident occurred on December 6, 2025, during a dance party at the nightclub in Arpora village. The blaze left 25 dead and injured 50 others.
After the incident, the Luthra brothers fled to Thailand but were deported back to India on December 17.
They are currently lodged in Colvale Central Jail in North Goa as legal proceedings continue over this case.