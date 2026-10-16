Meerut lovers death sentenced for killing husband, then staging snakebite

During the sentencing arguments, District Government Counsel KK Chaubey highlighted the crime's brutality and motive and sought the maximum punishment.

He argued that placing a snake under Amit's body was an attempt to mislead investigators by concealing evidence and mislead investigators.

The prosecution also raised questions about the snake's venomous nature after snake-catching experts said it was non-venomous.

Snake charmers had said the snake was a horse-whip snake with no fangs. As such, its bite could not have caused death.