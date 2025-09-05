Court to hear complaint against Sonia on September 10
A Delhi court is set to look into a complaint against former Congress president Sonia Gandhi on September 10.
The issue? The complaint alleges that her name showed up on the voter list back in 1980—three years before she officially became an Indian citizen in 1983.
This could be a violation of election laws, and the case was brought by lawyer Vikas Tripathi.
Allegations of illegal voting
The main point: Sonia Gandhi was allegedly listed as a voter while she was still an Italian citizen, which isn't allowed under Indian law.
Her name was reportedly removed from the rolls in 1982 and added again after she obtained Indian citizenship by registration, following her marriage to Rajiv Gandhi.
The court will now dig deeper and decide what happens next during the September 10 hearing.