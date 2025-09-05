UP: Kidnappers demand ransom via video calls, assume they can't be tracked

Kidnappers assumed calls couldn't be tracked

Singh's wife paid ₹1.5 lakh in ransom via UPI over four installments and cleverly asked the kidnappers for their location for the next payment.

She shared this info with Singh's brother, who alerted the police.

Within six hours, officers tracked down the spot and rescued Singh.

Two suspects were arrested on Babhiya-Umarsia road with their motorcycle; four others are still missing.

Police said, "The kidnappers assumed WhatsApp and video calls couldn't be tracked," according to SP city Bareilly Manush Pareek.