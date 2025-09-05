Nuclear-powered warships, stealth UCAVs: India unveils 15-year military upgrade roadmap

The Army, Air Force, and Navy's plans in the roadmap

The Navy plans to acquire at least 10 ships running on nuclear power and a new aircraft carrier that can launch heavier jets using electromagnetic systems.

The Air Force plans to acquire about 150 stealth UCAVs capable of supersonic speeds.

Meanwhile, the Army plans to acquire lighter tanks with integration with drones for tough terrain, over 1,800 next-gen battle tanks, hundreds of hypersonic missiles, plus new tech to spot incoming threats.

There's also a big push into AI, cyber warfare tools, and powerful laser weapons—basically turning sci-fi into reality for India's defense.