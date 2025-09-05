Nuclear-powered warships, stealth UCAVs: India unveils 15-year military upgrade roadmap
India just rolled out a bold 15-year roadmap to seriously upgrade its armed forces over the next 15 years.
Think nuclear-powered warships, hypersonic missiles, stealth UCAVs, and even laser weapons—all aimed at keeping up with fast-changing security threats and making the military future-ready.
The Army, Air Force, and Navy's plans in the roadmap
The Navy plans to acquire at least 10 ships running on nuclear power and a new aircraft carrier that can launch heavier jets using electromagnetic systems.
The Air Force plans to acquire about 150 stealth UCAVs capable of supersonic speeds.
Meanwhile, the Army plans to acquire lighter tanks with integration with drones for tough terrain, over 1,800 next-gen battle tanks, hundreds of hypersonic missiles, plus new tech to spot incoming threats.
There's also a big push into AI, cyber warfare tools, and powerful laser weapons—basically turning sci-fi into reality for India's defense.