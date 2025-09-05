TN minister faces arrest threat in 23-year-old graft case

Whole process is now moving quickly under orders

Duraimurugan's wife, son (who is an MP), brother, and daughter-in-law are all co-accused.

Earlier this year, the Madras High Court revived the long-stalled case and told the trial court to wrap things up within six months.

The Special Court has since started proceedings and issued warrants for both Duraimurugan and his wife; she surrendered and had her warrant canceled, but his is still active with police asked to act by September 15.

The whole process is now moving quickly under orders to ensure a speedy trial.