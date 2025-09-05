TN minister faces arrest threat in 23-year-old graft case
Tamil Nadu Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan is facing a non-bailable warrant after being accused of accumulating ₹3.92 crore in assets—allegedly way more than his declared income—while serving as Public Works Minister between 1996 and 2001.
The case, filed back in 2002 by the state's anti-corruption agency, also names several of his family members.
Whole process is now moving quickly under orders
Duraimurugan's wife, son (who is an MP), brother, and daughter-in-law are all co-accused.
Earlier this year, the Madras High Court revived the long-stalled case and told the trial court to wrap things up within six months.
The Special Court has since started proceedings and issued warrants for both Duraimurugan and his wife; she surrendered and had her warrant canceled, but his is still active with police asked to act by September 15.
The whole process is now moving quickly under orders to ensure a speedy trial.