Indian students increasingly favor Germany, UAE over US, Canada
More Indian students are picking Germany and the UAE for higher studies, moving away from the US and Canada.
According to the upGrad Study Abroad TNE Report 2024-25, applications to US universities dropped by 13% since last year, while Germany's share of Indian students jumped from 13.2% in 2022 to 32.6% in 2024-25.
The UAE now hosts 42% of its international students from India
The UAE now hosts 42% of its international students from India—a big shift driven by rising costs and tougher visa rules in the US and Canada.
Students say they're looking for affordable options with better job prospects after graduation.
Students are focusing on value for money
Most Indian students are choosing master's programs that boost their careers—management/MBA courses make up over half of these choices, with STEM close behind.
Only about one in five now care about permanent residency; instead, they're focusing on value for money, often relying on loans or scholarships and budgeting carefully for their studies abroad.