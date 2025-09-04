Indian students increasingly favor Germany, UAE over US, Canada

The UAE now hosts 42% of its international students from India—a big shift driven by rising costs and tougher visa rules in the US and Canada . Students say they're looking for affordable options with better job prospects after graduation.

Students are focusing on value for money

Most Indian students are choosing master's programs that boost their careers—management/MBA courses make up over half of these choices, with STEM close behind.

Only about one in five now care about permanent residency; instead, they're focusing on value for money, often relying on loans or scholarships and budgeting carefully for their studies abroad.