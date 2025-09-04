Next Article
Mata Vaishno Devi pilgrimage halted for 10 days after cloudburst
The Mata Vaishno Devi pilgrimage in Jammu and Kashmir has been on hold for 10 days straight after a landslide caused by a cloudburst.
Sadly, 34 people lost their lives and 20 were injured.
Even though the route is now clear, officials are keeping things paused to make sure everyone stays safe.
Here's what the shrine board said
A three-member committee—set up by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha—is digging into what caused the disaster.
Some political leaders have called out the administration for not acting on weather warnings earlier.
The shrine board, though, says it had already suspended the pilgrimage on August 26 out of concern for devotees' safety, even before the cloudburst happened.