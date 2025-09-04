Next Article
IMD issues yellow alert for heavy rain in Mumbai
Heads up, Mumbai—IMD has put out a yellow alert for Friday and Saturday, meaning some parts of the city could see heavy rain.
Neighboring Thane, Palghar, and Raigad are on orange alert today, with heavier showers expected.
This wet spell is thanks to a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal pulling in extra monsoon moisture.
Rainfall so far this monsoon
Mumbai's already had a super active monsoon—Santacruz has picked up over 2,500mm of rain since June, and Colaba isn't far behind at 1,668mm.
With more intense rain peaking this weekend before easing off after Sunday, there's a real chance of waterlogging and travel delays.
These alerts help everyone stay prepared and avoid getting caught out by sudden downpours.