Modi urges teachers to help students understand online gaming risks India Sep 04, 2025

Prime Minister Narendra Modi just rolled out the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025, aiming to protect young people from risky online money games.

The new law bans these money-based games, puts strict rules on their ads, and blocks related financial transactions.

While talking with top teachers, Modi highlighted how important it is for students to know the difference between gaming for fun and gambling.