Modi urges teachers to help students understand online gaming risks
Prime Minister Narendra Modi just rolled out the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025, aiming to protect young people from risky online money games.
The new law bans these money-based games, puts strict rules on their ads, and blocks related financial transactions.
While talking with top teachers, Modi highlighted how important it is for students to know the difference between gaming for fun and gambling.
Online gaming for fun vs gambling
Modi urged teachers to help students understand both the career potential in online gaming and its dangers.
He believes India could become a global leader in this field if developed responsibly but warned about addiction and financial troubles linked to online money games.
