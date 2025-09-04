IIT Madras tops NIRF rankings for 7th consecutive year
The Ministry of Education just dropped the 2025 NIRF rankings, and IIT Madras has held onto its crown as India's top institute for the seventh year straight.
Other top institutions included several IITs, IISc Bangalore, and AIIMS Delhi.
This year was huge, with around 7,692 institutions participating across 17 categories.
IITs dominate the overall top 10 list
Six IITs grabbed spots in the overall top 10—Delhi, Kanpur, Kharagpur, and Roorkee joined Madras and Bombay.
Delhi University made a big leap to fifth place, while BITS Pilani returned to the top universities list after a break.
AIIMS Delhi, JNU, and Banaras Hindu University also stood out in the universities category.
IIT Madras also excelled in environmental sustainability
IIT Madras didn't just ace traditional metrics—it also topped the new Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) category for environmental sustainability.
Colleges like Hindu College and Miranda House kept their number one spots too.
For students figuring out where to apply next, these rankings offer a clear snapshot of who's leading in teaching quality, research power, and campus reputation.