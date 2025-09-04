Telangana man kills 3 children, burns bodies before dying by suicide
In Telangana's Nagarkurnool district, a man named Gutta Venkateswarlu, aged between 36 and 38, allegedly killed his three young children—Mokshita (8), Varshini (6), and Shivadharma (4)—after a family dispute.
He reportedly burned their bodies at different spots along the Hyderabad-Srisailam highway before dying by suicide.
The tragedy came to light when locals found Venkateswarlu's body and notified police, who later discovered the children's bodies during their investigation.
Police identify man through his vehicle registration
Venkateswarlu's body was discovered near Veldanda mandal on September 3, 2024, with authorities saying he consumed pesticide.
Police identified him through his two-wheeler registration after his family filed a missing persons report.
Investigators are reviewing CCTV footage to piece together what happened and understand the motive behind this heartbreaking homicide-suicide.