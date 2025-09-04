Telangana man kills 3 children, burns bodies before dying by suicide India Sep 04, 2025

In Telangana's Nagarkurnool district, a man named Gutta Venkateswarlu, aged between 36 and 38, allegedly killed his three young children—Mokshita (8), Varshini (6), and Shivadharma (4)—after a family dispute.

He reportedly burned their bodies at different spots along the Hyderabad-Srisailam highway before dying by suicide.

The tragedy came to light when locals found Venkateswarlu's body and notified police, who later discovered the children's bodies during their investigation.