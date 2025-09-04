Telangana seeks ₹5,000cr aid from Centre for flood relief

Flood damage in Telangana exceeds ₹16,700 crore

The total cost of flood damage in Telangana now tops ₹16,700 crore, disrupting daily life across several districts.

Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka met Home Minister Amit Shah to push for the floods to be declared a national calamity and for a central team to assess the situation.

Tragically, 22 lives were lost in these floods, and recovery will need strong support from both state and central governments.