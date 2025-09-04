'Gaming not bad, but gambling is': PM Modi
On Thursday, PM Modi called for a clear line between gaming and gambling to keep India's youth safe.
Chatting with national award-winning teachers, he said, "Gaming is not bad but gambling is, and the future of our youth must be protected."
He pointed out that online gaming—especially e-sports and skill-based games—can actually create jobs and opportunities.
What's the difference between gaming and gambling?
Gaming is about playing video or online games for fun or competition, while gambling means risking money on uncertain outcomes.
In response to concerns about online gambling in India, the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025 bans real-money games but supports e-sports.
The government also wants all legal cases about this law moved to the Supreme Court so there's one clear rule across states.