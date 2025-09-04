13kg hydroponic cannabis worth ₹13cr seized at Lucknow airport

Imran picked up bags in Bangkok to deliver them

Imran told officials he picked up the bags in Bangkok to deliver them to someone named Sameer in Lucknow.

Meanwhile, Manikant left behind another 6.9kg in unclaimed baggage before disappearing.

Customs is now searching for Manikant and checking if this is part of a bigger international network.

After the bust, Deputy Commissioner Nandeshwar Singh said they've ramped up surveillance at the airport to stop future incidents, adding, "We have stepped up surveillance and are closely tracking suspicious movements."