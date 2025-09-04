13kg hydroponic cannabis worth ₹13cr seized at Lucknow airport
Customs officials at Lucknow's airport just seized over 13kg of hydroponic cannabis worth a whopping ₹13 crore.
The stash was found during checks after an Air India Express flight from Bangkok landed on Wednesday.
Two passengers—Mohammad Imran and Manikant—are in the spotlight. Imran, who flew back from Bangkok only three days after reaching, had 7.7kg of the drug in his luggage.
Imran picked up bags in Bangkok to deliver them
Imran told officials he picked up the bags in Bangkok to deliver them to someone named Sameer in Lucknow.
Meanwhile, Manikant left behind another 6.9kg in unclaimed baggage before disappearing.
Customs is now searching for Manikant and checking if this is part of a bigger international network.
After the bust, Deputy Commissioner Nandeshwar Singh said they've ramped up surveillance at the airport to stop future incidents, adding, "We have stepped up surveillance and are closely tracking suspicious movements."