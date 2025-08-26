Next Article
Crocodiles are roaming the streets of flood-hit Rajasthan
Flooding in Kota, Rajasthan has taken a wild turn—crocodiles are now showing up in people's neighborhoods.
After heavy rains caused the Chandraloi river to overflow, residents spotted crocodiles crossing flooded roads and even wandering through fields and farms.
More than a dozen villages are dealing with this unexpected (and pretty scary) problem.
Residents are scared to go out at night
People in areas like Deoli Arab are staying indoors at night, worried about running into crocodiles.
Some farmers now work only in groups for safety, while parents keep their kids home from school.
One Ramkhedi resident still remembers a July attack, which really brought home how real the risk is this year.
For many here, daily routines have been put on hold until things calm down.