Woman gets sewing needle stuck in heart after fall

After Buvaneswari, 30, began struggling with chest pain and breathlessness, doctors at her local hospital found the needle but couldn't operate. She was sent to GRH, where scans showed the needle stuck deep in her heart's right ventricle, causing dangerous blood leakage. A team led by Dr. Marvin Manoah Baylis performed surgery following the scan on August 21, removing the needle before things got worse.

Needle removed, patient back to normal life

The operation went smoothly—Buvaneswari's heart function and breathing returned to normal, and she's already back to normal life.

GRH has handled tough cases like this before (the last one was way back in 2005), but this story is a reminder of how quick action—and skilled doctors—can make all the difference when something truly unexpected happens.