Tirupati temple to be closed for lunar eclipse: Details here India Aug 26, 2025

Heads up if you're planning a visit: Tirumala temple in Andhra Pradesh will be closed from 3:30pm on September 7 until 3am the next day because of a lunar eclipse.

The temple will reopen for devotees at 6am on September 8 after the usual rituals.

The TTD board has also canceled several special services for that day.