Tirupati temple to be closed for lunar eclipse: Details here
Heads up if you're planning a visit: Tirumala temple in Andhra Pradesh will be closed from 3:30pm on September 7 until 3am the next day because of a lunar eclipse.
The temple will reopen for devotees at 6am on September 8 after the usual rituals.
The TTD board has also canceled several special services for that day.
What else is canceled?
Since the lunar eclipse falls overnight, sevas like Unjal Seva, Arjitha Brahmotsavam, and Sahasra Deepalankara Seva are off the schedule on September 7.
The Annadanam complex (where free meals are served) will be closed from 3pm and only open again at 8:30am on September 8.
Free pulihora packets will be available
To make sure no one goes hungry while services are paused, TTD will hand out around 30,000 free Pulihora packets at select spots.
If you're heading to Tirumala around this time, plan ahead and grab a packet if you need it—the temple team wants everyone taken care of during the closure.