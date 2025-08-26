Indian government to reduce airline ticket cancelation fees

Current costs and parliamentary recommendations

Right now, canceling a domestic flight can cost you up to ₹4,999—or even more if you booked close to departure. International cancelations are all over the place too, sometimes hitting ₹7,500.

A recent Parliamentary committee called these charges arbitrary and suggested they should be capped at 50% of your base fare (with the DGCA keeping an eye on things).

The government's new plan aims for fairer, clearer fees—so you won't get hit with surprise costs just for changing your plans.