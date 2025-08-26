Indian government to reduce airline ticket cancelation fees
Big news for anyone who hates losing money on canceled flights: the Indian government is working to cut down airline ticket cancelation fees.
The Ministry of Civil Aviation is talking with airlines about lowering these penalties, possibly by removing fuel surcharges from the calculation.
Current costs and parliamentary recommendations
Right now, canceling a domestic flight can cost you up to ₹4,999—or even more if you booked close to departure. International cancelations are all over the place too, sometimes hitting ₹7,500.
A recent Parliamentary committee called these charges arbitrary and suggested they should be capped at 50% of your base fare (with the DGCA keeping an eye on things).
The government's new plan aims for fairer, clearer fees—so you won't get hit with surprise costs just for changing your plans.
Towards a more transparent process
The DGCA already requires airlines to show cancelation fees upfront and refund certain charges if you don't fly.
With these proposed changes, expect a more transparent and wallet-friendly process when plans change—something every traveler can appreciate.