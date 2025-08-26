Delhi gets rainiest August in over a decade

Temperatures drop to comfortable levels

Since late June, Delhi has soaked up over 700mm of monsoon rain, nearly hitting its yearly target already—and more showers are on the way.

On the bright side, cooler days are here with max temperatures dropping to a comfy 31.6°C (below normal for August).

Plus, despite all that rain and chaos, air quality is actually "satisfactory" right now (AQI at 55), which is a rare win for Delhi residents used to smoggy skies.