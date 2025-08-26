Next Article
Delhi gets rainiest August in over a decade
Delhi just had its rainiest month of 2025 so far, with August pouring down 60% more rainfall than usual.
The city got 321.4mm of rain—way above the typical 200.8mm for this month—beating the long-term average.
All this water has led to heavy traffic jams and waterlogged roads across town.
Temperatures drop to comfortable levels
Since late June, Delhi has soaked up over 700mm of monsoon rain, nearly hitting its yearly target already—and more showers are on the way.
On the bright side, cooler days are here with max temperatures dropping to a comfy 31.6°C (below normal for August).
Plus, despite all that rain and chaos, air quality is actually "satisfactory" right now (AQI at 55), which is a rare win for Delhi residents used to smoggy skies.