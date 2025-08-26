Next Article
Kangana, Ramdev attend RSS' 100th anniversary celebrations in Delhi
The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has started its 100th anniversary celebrations at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi.
The three-day program, themed "100 Years Journey of RSS: New Horizons," brought together big names like yoga guru Ramdev, actor-turned-MP Kangana Ranaut, and union ministers Jyotiraditya Scindia and Anupriya Patel.
Bhagwat to answer audience questions on final day
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat highlighted the important role of volunteers ('swayamsevaks') in shaping India's future.
He'll also answer audience questions on the final day.
To mark the centenary year, RSS is rolling out a massive door-to-door campaign and plans to host over one lakh Hindu sammelans across India—hoping to connect with communities everywhere.