Cuttack: 18 kids hospitalized after eating ice cream at fair
India
Eighteen children from Kumusar village, Cuttack, had to be hospitalized on Monday after eating ice cream sold at a religious festival.
Soon after, they started feeling uneasy and complained of mouth irritation. Some parents who tried the same ice cream also felt sick.
The police have now detained the vendor who sold it.
Kids out of danger
Doctors at Banki sub-divisional hospital say the kids are out of danger—they were treated with B-complex and curd and sent home, expected to fully recover within 6-12 hours.
Meanwhile, officials are investigating how the ice cream, suspected to be contaminated, ended up at the festival and whether anything went wrong in its preparation or distribution.