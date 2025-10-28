Next Article
Cyclone Montha to hit AP coast tomorrow; red alert in districts
India
Cyclone Montha, a severe storm brewing over the Bay of Bengal, is expected to hit the Andhra Pradesh coast near Kakinada this Tuesday evening or night, October 28, 2025, with winds up to 110km/h.
The IMD has put several districts on red alert, including Kakinada, Konaseema, and West Godavari.
Heavy rain, flooding expected
The cyclone could bring heavy rain, flooding, and strong winds across coastal Andhra Pradesh and parts of Odisha.
Authorities have canceled trains in affected areas, moved people from low-lying zones, and shut schools as a safety measure.
Fishermen are being told to stay ashore until October 29 for their own safety.