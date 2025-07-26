Next Article
Cyclone Wipha's remnants cause heavy rain in Kerala: Details here
Kerala's been dealing with non-stop rain and strong winds thanks to a low-pressure system linked to Cyclone Wipha's leftovers.
The IMD has put seven districts on orange alert, warning of very heavy rainfall.
Trains between Thiruvananthapuram and Ernakulam have stopped
Trains between Thiruvananthapuram and Ernakulam have stopped after trees fell on tracks, and parts of the Western Ghats—like Munnar—got nearly 9cm of rain in just one day.
The IMD says these rough conditions could stick around for a few more days, so locals are being urged to stay alert and take care.