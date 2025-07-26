Kerala jail break: CM calls escape 'extremely serious'
Kerala's Chief Minister has called for a special investigation after Govindachamy, who was serving life for the 2011 rape and murder of a young woman, escaped from Kannur Central Jail early on July 25, 2025.
He was caught later that same day within city limits and moved to Viyyur Central Jail in Thrissur.
The incident has sparked serious questions about prison security.
Kerala is rolling out reforms like electric fencing
The CM called the escape "extremely serious" and put former judge C.N. Ramachandran Nair and ex-police chief Jacob Punnoose in charge of the probe.
Early findings point to sloppy guard duty, too few staff at night, and broken surveillance cameras as reasons behind the jailbreak.
In response, Kerala is rolling out reforms like electric fencing, AI-powered CCTV, regular staff rotations, and even considering moving high-risk inmates out of state—plus plans for a new central prison to tackle overcrowding.