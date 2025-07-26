Next Article
Rajasthan drenched in heavy rains, flooding risk in low-lying areas
Rajasthan is getting soaked with heavy rains this week, thanks to a weather system near Jharkhand.
Places like Dausa have already seen 158mm of rain, and the IMD says more is coming for Kota, Udaipur, Bharatpur, Ajmer, Jodhpur, and Jaipur—at least until July 30.
IMD's warning for Rajasthan
All this rain isn't just about wet roads—there's a real risk of flooding that could mess with daily life, damage crops, and disrupt travel in these usually dry areas.
The IMD had predicted rainfall this month, so if you're in Rajasthan (or know someone who is), it's smart to stay alert and keep an eye on updates.