Next Article
More than 15 bodies missing from burial ground in Odisha
At Maninathpur burial ground in Odisha's Bhadrak district, families have been left shocked as more than 15 bodies—including women—have mysteriously gone missing since 2017.
During ritual visits, relatives found disturbed graves and reported illegal removal of corpses, with four new cases surfacing recently.
Authorities suspect possible links to organized crime
Police are investigating based on complaints and witness accounts but haven't made any arrests yet.
Authorities suspect possible links to organized crime like trafficking bodies for medical research or organ trade.
Locals are urging higher officials to step in and make sure the burial ground is protected.
As one family member put it, locals are demanding a proper investigation to ensure this never happens again.