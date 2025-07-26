Next Article
Landslide in Himachal's Kullu; 20 people moved to safer location
Heavy monsoon rains set off a landslide in Kullu's Sainj Valley on Saturday, forcing about 20 people to leave their homes and move to a nearby camp.
Officials say everyone is safe for now, and the area will be checked for further risks.
Over 80 lives lost due to monsoon in Himachal
Since late June, Himachal Pradesh has faced intense monsoon damage—over 80 lives lost, dozens missing, major roads blocked, and big hits to power and water supplies.
With an orange alert now out for four districts on July 29 warning of more heavy rain and possible floods or landslides, rescue teams are staying busy as the weather remains unpredictable.