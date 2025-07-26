Next Article
Man shoots woman in temple over engagement in UP
A 21-year-old woman was left critically injured after being shot three times while praying at Rani Ka Shiv temple in Mainpuri, Uttar Pradesh.
Police say the attacker, Rahul Diwakar (24), acted out of jealousy because the woman was engaged to someone else.
Attacker caught during police encounter
Diwakar tried to run but was caught during a police encounter near Orandya Mandal village, where he was injured in the leg.
Authorities have registered a case and are gathering more evidence.
The victim is still in critical condition as investigations continue.