Danish Shaikh faces rape charge among 7 TCS Nashik staff
Seven employees from TCS's Nashik BPO have been booked after nine FIRs involving allegations including sexual abuse, religious conversion, and hurting religious sentiments, with Danish Shaikh facing a rape charge.
The trouble began in early 2026 when one employee, Danish Shaikh, allegedly lied about his marital status, leading to a complaint after his wife revealed the truth.
TCS suspends 7 Nashik BPO staff
The first FIR was filed in March 2026, and since then more staff have come under investigation.
The seven employees have been suspended while TCS investigates. Six are currently in judicial custody; Ashiwini Chainani is in police custody; one woman staffer is on the run.
Police say they're following due process as this case highlights bigger concerns around workplace safety at TCS.