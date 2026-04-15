Danish Shaikh faces rape charge among 7 TCS Nashik staff

TCS suspends 7 Nashik BPO staff

The first FIR was filed in March 2026, and since then more staff have come under investigation.

The seven employees have been suspended while TCS investigates. Six are currently in judicial custody; Ashiwini Chainani is in police custody; one woman staffer is on the run.

Police say they're following due process as this case highlights bigger concerns around workplace safety at TCS.