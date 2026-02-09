Daughter, husband share mother-in-law's private photos, woman approaches police India Feb 09, 2026

A Bengaluru woman has accused her 23-year-old daughter and the daughter's alleged partner of sharing private photos of her without consent.

The issue surfaced when the mother, who had given her daughter a phone for studies, discovered personal images of herself and another female relative on it—photos she says were taken without their knowledge.

Police have registered a case and are looking into what happened.