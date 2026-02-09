Daughter, husband share mother-in-law's private photos, woman approaches police
India
A Bengaluru woman has accused her 23-year-old daughter and the daughter's alleged partner of sharing private photos of her without consent.
The issue surfaced when the mother, who had given her daughter a phone for studies, discovered personal images of herself and another female relative on it—photos she says were taken without their knowledge.
Police have registered a case and are looking into what happened.
The daughter recently married the man she allegedly shared photos with
Turns out, the daughter recently married the man she allegedly shared the photos with.
Both their phones are now with investigators for forensic checks.
Police say they're examining all angles and hope that digital evidence will help clarify how these private images ended up being shared.