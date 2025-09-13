'Decide bail applications in 2 months': Supreme Court to HCs
The Supreme Court just told all high courts across India to decide bail applications within two months—unless the parties themselves cause a delay.
This move, announced by Justices JB Pardiwala and R Mahadevan on Friday, is meant to speed things up for people waiting on decisions that affect their personal freedom.
The order was made while upholding a Bombay High Court decision dismissing anticipatory bail pleas in a property forgery case.
Justice Mahadevan says dragging bail decisions goes against Constitution
Justice Mahadevan pointed out that dragging out bail decisions goes against the Constitution's promise of personal liberty (Articles 14 and 21).
To fix this, the Supreme Court wants high courts to make bail cases a priority and for investigations in old cases to move faster.
The SC Registrar will send this order out so every high court gets on board right away—because nobody should be left hanging when it comes to their basic rights.