'Decide bail applications in 2 months': Supreme Court to HCs

Justice Mahadevan says dragging bail decisions goes against Constitution

Justice Mahadevan pointed out that dragging out bail decisions goes against the Constitution's promise of personal liberty (Articles 14 and 21).

To fix this, the Supreme Court wants high courts to make bail cases a priority and for investigations in old cases to move faster.

The SC Registrar will send this order out so every high court gets on board right away—because nobody should be left hanging when it comes to their basic rights.