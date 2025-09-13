Next Article
Punjab floods: 55 dead, thousands displaced as waters recede
Heavy rains in Punjab have caused major flooding, claiming 55 lives and forcing thousands to leave their homes.
Overflowing rivers like the Sutlej, Ravi, and Beas hit villages such as Dona Sakandri especially hard.
Now that waters are finally receding, many families remain in relief camps, anxious about the state of their houses and farmland in districts like Fazilka and Gurdaspur.
Relief kits being distributed
The state has started distributing over 12,500 ration kits and cattle feed to help those affected.
Still, people who rely on daily farm work say jobs are scarce since fields are underwater.
Meanwhile, debates continue about whether government aid is enough and how disaster funds are being managed as Punjab looks for long-term recovery solutions.