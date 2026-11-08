Deepavali in Tamil Nadu leaves 1 child dead, 269 injured
India
Deepavali celebrations in Tamil Nadu turned tragic for some families this year: one child lost their life and 269 people needed treatment for firecracker burns between November 7 and 8.
Emergency services were stretched thin, fielding over 16,000 calls in just 24 hours, with nearly 100 directly about burn injuries.
Tamil Nadu deploys 1,283 ambulances
Most burn victims were men, but children under 15 made up a worrying chunk (65 cases).
Hospitals saw a rush of patients, especially at Thanjavur Government Medical College Hospital.
To keep up with emergencies, the state rolled out 1,283 ambulances.
This tough festival season is a reminder to celebrate safely and look out for each other next time around.