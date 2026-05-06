Defense Minister Rajnath Singh to address Jaipur Joint Commanders's Conference
India
Defense Minister Rajnath Singh is set to speak at the Joint Commanders's Conference in Jaipur on May 7-8, 2026.
Top leaders from the Army, Navy, Air Force, and Defense Ministry will gather to talk about how India's military can stay sharp in new tech-driven battlefields.
Conference theme: cyber space cognitive warfare
This year's theme is all about boosting skills in areas like cyber, space, and even cognitive warfare.
The conference will spotlight innovation, building more at home (indigenization), and better teamwork between civilians and the military.
It also marks one year since Operation Sindoor, a reminder that India's defense game is always evolving for new challenges.