Delhi: 21-year-old kills cousin to avoid repaying ₹3 lakh loan
A 21-year-old airline cabin crew member, Yuvraj Prajapati, has been arrested for allegedly murdering his cousin, Lakshya (aged 12 according to police, though some reports say 14), to avoid repaying a ₹3 lakh loan he'd borrowed from his uncle for cryptocurrency investments.
On September 16, Prajapati reportedly lured Lakshya out on the pretext of watching a movie and killed him in a deserted park.
Lakshya's body was found in Delhi's Preet Vihar area.
Prajapati joined family in searching for victim after crime
Police tracked Prajapati down using CCTV footage and local intel.
During questioning, he confessed to borrowing money for Bitcoin and killing Lakshya after being pressured to repay part of it.
Shockingly, Prajapati even joined his family in searching for Lakshya after the crime.
The case has now been updated from kidnapping to murder as the investigation continues.