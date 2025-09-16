Next Article
Delhi accident: Court seeks responses on bail plea
India
A tragic car accident in Delhi's Dhaula Kuan left Navjot Singh, a government official, dead after his motorcycle was hit by a BMW driven by Gaganpreet Kaur.
Her husband Parikshit Makkar, who was also in the car with their kids and a maid, has now been released from the hospital.
Kaur faces serious charges
Singh's family is upset that Kaur drove the injured couple to a hospital 19km away instead of one nearby and say she got better treatment than the victims.
Kaur faces serious charges and remains in judicial custody while her bail plea is under review.
The court has asked for responses from police and Singh's family before the next hearing on September 17, 2024.