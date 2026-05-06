Delhi air pollution shifts as ground level ozone rises

Sunlight driven ozone harms lungs

Ozone forms when sunlight reacts with other pollutants, so it spikes in hot months, especially May.

It's invisible but can seriously irritate your lungs and make breathing harder.

Tackling ozone is tricky since it comes from many sources, and NCR cities like Noida and Meerut are seeing similar rises (though Bulandshahr bucks the trend).

So, cleaning up the air will take more than one quick fix — it'll need a team effort across the whole region.