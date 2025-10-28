Next Article
Delhi airport: Air India bus catches fire near plane
On Tuesday, an empty Air India SATS bus suddenly caught fire just a few inches from a parked plane at Delhi Airport's Terminal 3.
Luckily, no one was hurt and the nearby aircraft stayed safe.
The fire was quickly brought under control, and airport officials are now looking into what caused the fire.
Investigation will help in understanding cause of incident
This close call highlights how important fast responses are in busy airport zones where vehicles and planes operate side by side.
Thanks to the quick response, safety wasn't compromised—but it's a reminder that even routine ground operations can have real risks.
The investigation could lead to insights for everyone working on the tarmac.