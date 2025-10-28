SC weighs in on compensation for wrongful imprisonment
The Supreme Court is now looking into whether people who've been wrongfully jailed in India deserve compensation.
This comes after a man, locked up for 12 years (six of those on death row) over fake police evidence, was finally acquitted.
His story shines a light on bigger problems with wrongful convictions and innocent people paying the price for official mistakes.
Court groups similar cases together for efficient hearing
Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta have asked top government lawyers for advice on how compensation should work.
Senior advocate Gopal Subramanium says it's about protecting basic rights, and points to a 2018 Law Commission report that called for clear rules.
The man's plea is backed by legal teams pushing for more accountability when officials get it wrong.
The court has also grouped similar cases together—so this decision could set the standard for future justice in India.