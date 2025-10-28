'I was charged ₹6,000 for cab ride to airport'
A Hyderabad resident's Reddit post has gone viral after he shared how airport cab fares shot up the moment drivers learned his destination.
Despite booking early for a 7am flight, he was quoted anywhere from ₹2,000 to ₹6,000—so high that he ended up calling a friend for help.
The 'local mafia' blocks app-based cabs
Unauthorized cabs at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) are notorious for overcharging, taking longer routes, and even forcing people into shared rides without asking.
There's talk of a "local mafia" blocking app-based cabs like Uber and Ola from picking up passengers.
Even with the ongoing issues and attempts to regulate the situation, the problem isn't going away.
What to do if you're heading to RGIA
If you're heading to RGIA, fellow travelers suggest don't settle for sky-high fares—rebook or look for fixed-rate services instead.
The airport has stepped up security against touts, but getting to the airport still takes some extra planning (and patience).