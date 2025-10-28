'I was charged ₹6,000 for cab ride to airport'

The 'local mafia' blocks app-based cabs

Unauthorized cabs at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) are notorious for overcharging, taking longer routes, and even forcing people into shared rides without asking.

There's talk of a "local mafia" blocking app-based cabs like Uber and Ola from picking up passengers.

Even with the ongoing issues and attempts to regulate the situation, the problem isn't going away.