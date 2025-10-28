Indian man in UAE wins Dh100mn lottery, shares tips

Bolla used the Easy Pick system but made sure to include number 11 as a nod to his mom's birth month. When he got the call at home, he was so stunned he kept asking if it was real. He described it as "surreal" and chose number 11 to honor his mother's birth month.

Bolla encourages others not to lose hope

He plans to invest smartly, buy a supercar, and treat himself at a luxury resort—but first on his list is bringing his family to the UAE.

Bolla also wants to donate part of his prize and encourages others not to lose hope: "I suggest each and every player to keep playing, and for sure, one day luck will come to you."