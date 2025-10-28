Next Article
Delhi airport: Bus parked at terminal catches fire
India
A bus parked at Delhi Airport's terminal caught fire on Tuesday, October 28, 2025, due to a suspected short circuit.
Luckily, the bus was empty at the time, so no one was injured.
Fire crews responded quickly and put out the flames.
Authorities looking into the matter
Airport officials think an electrical fault started the fire and are now checking all busses' systems to prevent this from happening again. They're also looking at ways to boost safety for everyone.
The good news: airport operations haven't been affected, and authorities say passenger safety remains their top priority.