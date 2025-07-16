Next Article
Delhi airport experiences weather-related flight diversions
Delhi's IGI Airport had to reroute at least five incoming flights on Wednesday afternoon after strong monsoon rains and gusty winds made it tough for pilots to land.
With visibility dropping, operations at the country's busiest airport—handling about 1,300 flights daily—were disrupted.
Airlines have warned travelers about possible delays
Flights from IndiGo and Air India were sent to Jaipur and Amritsar instead, as runway visibility got too risky.
Both airlines have warned travelers about possible delays through the day, with more weather-related hiccups likely as the monsoon continues.
If you're flying in or out of Delhi, keep an eye on updates—nature's calling the shots right now.