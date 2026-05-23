Delhi begins innovation challenge air-cleaning technology trials to tackle pollution
Delhi just kicked off trials for some fresh air-cleaning technologies as part of its Innovation Challenge to tackle pollution.
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inspected the project and Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa accompanied her, calling on startups, researchers, and anyone with good ideas to help improve air quality all year round.
Delhi trials 3 air-cleaning devices
The city is trying out the STR 101 Filterless Air Purifier on Satguru Ram Singh Marg: This thing can clean up to 300,000-liter of air every hour.
Over in Kirti Nagar and Mayapuri, they're testing India's first electric-vehicle-mounted anti-smog gun to fight road dust.
Plus, the PAWAN III device near Kirti Nagar Fire Station showed promising results by cutting particulate pollution by almost 30%.
If these solutions pass expert review (like from IITs), they could be rolled out across Delhi.