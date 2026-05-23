Delhi begins innovation challenge air-cleaning technology trials to tackle pollution

Delhi trials 3 air-cleaning devices

The city is trying out the STR 101 Filterless Air Purifier on Satguru Ram Singh Marg: This thing can clean up to 300,000-liter of air every hour.

Over in Kirti Nagar and Mayapuri, they're testing India's first electric-vehicle-mounted anti-smog gun to fight road dust.

Plus, the PAWAN III device near Kirti Nagar Fire Station showed promising results by cutting particulate pollution by almost 30%.

If these solutions pass expert review (like from IITs), they could be rolled out across Delhi.