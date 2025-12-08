Delhi blast plot exposed by jilted lover: Omar Abdullah
Omar Abdullah, Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, shared that Delhi's recent terror plot was uncovered when a woman tipped off police about her ex-boyfriend.
At the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, he admitted, "I read about the Delhi blast in the newspaper. I did not know who carried out the attack... (or) how the investigation was proceeding."
What happened?
On November 10, a car exploded near Red Fort in Delhi, killing at least 10 people (with some reports citing up to 15) and injuring over 20.
The attacker was Dr. Umar Un Nabi, an assistant professor linked to a terror network involving several doctors.
Police seized at least 2,600kg of explosives and explosive-making materials during raids connected to the case.
Abdullah's take on blame and justice
Abdullah condemned the violence and stressed that no religion justifies such acts.
He warned against labeling all Kashmiris as terrorists.