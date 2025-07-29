Delhi businesses no longer need police clearance for these licenses
Big update for businesses in Delhi: as of July 1, hotels, amusement parks, and five other trade categories no longer need police clearance to get licensed.
Announced by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, this change means the Delhi Police are now only handling licenses for arms, explosives, cinema, and press.
Cinema hall licenses will be managed by a district committee instead.
Major shift from Delhi Police's long history
This is the first time in 50 years that the Delhi Police aren't overseeing all business licenses—a big shift from their long history dating back to the 1860s.
The Licensing Branch used to reject about 70% of trade license applications due to strict checks.
Now, with these new rules, expect faster processes for many businesses and some changes in how security is managed during big events like Independence Day.