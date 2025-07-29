Noida hit-and-run: BMW driver gets bail, family of victims suffers

Victim's father still in hospital; driver gets bail

Both Sharma and his friend Abhishek Rawat (22) were arrested for drunk driving but got bail within a day.

Meanwhile, Ayat's father is still in the hospital facing huge medical bills with no help so far.

The case also highlights a legal gap—while drunk driving is covered by the Motor Vehicle Act, it isn't specifically addressed under the main criminal law, leaving families like theirs without much recourse.