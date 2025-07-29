Next Article
Noida hit-and-run: BMW driver gets bail, family of victims suffers
A heartbreaking hit-and-run in Noida's Sector 30 took the lives of five-year-old Ayat Khatun and her uncle Raja (18) on Sunday.
They were returning home with Ayat's father, Gul Mohammad, after visiting a doctor when a speeding BMW, driven by Yash Sharma (23), crashed into them and dragged their scooter nearly 200 meters.
Victim's father still in hospital; driver gets bail
Both Sharma and his friend Abhishek Rawat (22) were arrested for drunk driving but got bail within a day.
Meanwhile, Ayat's father is still in the hospital facing huge medical bills with no help so far.
The case also highlights a legal gap—while drunk driving is covered by the Motor Vehicle Act, it isn't specifically addressed under the main criminal law, leaving families like theirs without much recourse.