Over 200 teachers hired with fake degrees in UP scam
A big recruitment scam has come to light in Uttar Pradesh: over 200 physical education teachers landed government jobs using fake degrees.
The Special Operation Group (SOG) discovered that, during the 2022 teacher exam, 202 candidates were hired—almost all with forged Bachelor of Physical Education (B PEd) mark sheets from JS University, Shikohabad.
Only 1 real degree found among documents checked
Investigators found JS University was supposed to admit just 100 B PEd students each year, yet more than 2,000 people claimed to have graduated from there for these jobs.
Most submitted certificates had mismatched dates or were issued after exams ended.
Out of all the documents checked, only one degree turned out to be real—the rest were fakes made with help from brokers and tampered university records.
FIRs are being filed against both university officials and 165 candidates as the probe continues.