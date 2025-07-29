Over 200 teachers hired with fake degrees in UP scam

Only 1 real degree found among documents checked

Investigators found JS University was supposed to admit just 100 B PEd students each year, yet more than 2,000 people claimed to have graduated from there for these jobs.

Most submitted certificates had mismatched dates or were issued after exams ended.

Out of all the documents checked, only one degree turned out to be real—the rest were fakes made with help from brokers and tampered university records.

FIRs are being filed against both university officials and 165 candidates as the probe continues.