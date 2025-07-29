India has most slum dwellers

A new study in Nature Cities found that India has the world's largest number of slum residents living in flood-prone areas—over 158 million people. Using satellite data and machine learning, researchers discovered that about one in three slum dwellers worldwide faces regular flood risks.

Why slums are often located in flood-prone areas Many end up living in floodplains because of poverty, lack of affordable land, or needing to be close to jobs—especially in cities like Mumbai and Bengaluru.

Floods hit these communities hard, disrupting daily life and access to essentials.

Limited access to insurance makes things worse The study points out that limited education and little access to insurance make things worse.

With climate change bringing heavier rains, the need for community-led solutions and better infrastructure is urgent if we want to protect vulnerable groups by 2030.